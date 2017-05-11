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All Photos/kids/furniture : desk/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Desk Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Kidroom
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains