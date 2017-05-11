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All Photos/kids/furniture : desk/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Desk Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
A study area is located near a window.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.