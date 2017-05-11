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All Photos/kids/furniture : desk/age : pre teen

Kids Room Desk Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.