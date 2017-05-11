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All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/room type : bedroom

Kids Room Chair Bedroom Design Photos and Ideas

The theme of the white "envelope
Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
The nursery is situated in the chamfered corner of the 1950s apartment house.
A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
“Gliders are all pretty ugly—even the ones that are sort of trying to not be,” says Merrill. “So, we decided to get the biggest and clunkiest–just the most basic, giant thing–and turn it into something fun.” The chair is upholstered in a quilt-like manner using fabric the homeowner collected.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The lion décor is a playful reference to the child’s name.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
A cozy hang-out space in a second-floor bedroom in the stables is created by a mezzanine floor.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
A study area is located near a window.
A child's bedroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
A Tribeca desk from Jesper Office furnishes one of the children’s bedrooms. The cable-knit pumpkin is from Target.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
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