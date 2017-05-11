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All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/furniture : shelves

Kids Room Chair Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
The nursery is situated in the chamfered corner of the 1950s apartment house.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
This is a wonderful time for children to pursue passion projects.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The kids have a dedicated craft and study area, designed to allow for carefree, creative mess as well as quiet study time.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
The desk is actually a shelf by Alvar Aalto for Artek installed upside down; the Stool 60 is also by Aalto. Above the desk is a 1970s illustration by Jean-Michel Folon.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Modern study lounge.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Basement Family Room
Kid's room
Kids Room
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