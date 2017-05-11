All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/furniture : desk

Kids Room Chair Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
A view of the beamed interior from the loft is almost hypnotizing. "Functions and daylight float through the house, creating an extraordinary spatial atmosphere," says Valbæk.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The kids have a dedicated craft and study area, designed to allow for carefree, creative mess as well as quiet study time.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
A study area is located near a window.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
The custom Lego table reflects a lot of Rael Made designs — clean, simple, modern.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
A Tribeca desk from Jesper Office furnishes one of the children’s bedrooms. The cable-knit pumpkin is from Target.
The house is filled with pieces from Small-Design, the children’s furniture company cofounded by Charrier, including the transformable Cube, which does double duty as a chair or table in the top floor kitchen-dining area.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
Chris Grimley and Kelly Smith transformed a cramped apartment into a family-friendly home. The room shared by Mae, three, and her little brother Roen, one, features a custom prototype mural by FilzFelt, their mother’s textile design company. The carpet is by Flor, and the child-size chair and Amoeba table are both by Jens Risom for Knoll.
Kidroom
Apolo's bedroom is unmistakably that of a young boy, as the old-school computer font and clear debt to NASA suggest.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
A pint-size "work-station" for the boys on the third floor overlooks the garden.
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.
