Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/floors : dark hardwood

Kids Room Chair Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Tribeca desk from Jesper Office furnishes one of the children’s bedrooms. The cable-knit pumpkin is from Target.
Panton chairs from Vitra adorn the guest bedroom and office.