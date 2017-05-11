All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/floors : carpet

Kids Room Chair Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Gliders are all pretty ugly—even the ones that are sort of trying to not be,” says Merrill. “So, we decided to get the biggest and clunkiest–just the most basic, giant thing–and turn it into something fun.” The chair is upholstered in a quilt-like manner using fabric the homeowner collected.
A child's bedroom.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Kids Playroom
The kids play in the family room just beneath the stairs.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Basement Family Room
Kid's Room
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.
Set cover photo