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All Photos/kids/furniture : chair/age : pre teen

Kids Room Chair Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
One of the children's rooms.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
Decorated with colorful flags handmade by Christine, the kids’ light-filled play-space can easily be converted into a second bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
the kids room
Kids playroom
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Kids Room
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Bunk Room