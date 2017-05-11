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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/room type : playroom

Kids Room Bookcase Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Custom built-in wood shelving adorns the playroom, providing a unique way to display books and toys.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
A children's playroom on the ground floor.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Kid's Playroom
Kids Room