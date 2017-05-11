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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/gender : girl

Kids Room Bookcase Girl Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The children's bedroom.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Modern study lounge.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Girls Bedroom
Kids Room