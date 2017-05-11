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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/gender : boy

Kids Room Bookcase Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Kidroom
Modern study lounge.
Kidroom
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Kids Room
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains