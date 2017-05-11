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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Bookcase Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom