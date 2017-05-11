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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/furniture : lamps

Kids Room Bookcase Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom