Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Bookcase Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Girls Bedroom