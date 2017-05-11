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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/furniture : chair

Kids Room Bookcase Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The theme of the white "envelope
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Modern study lounge.
Kidroom
Kid's room
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Kids Room
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
Kid's Playroom
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains