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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/furniture : bed

Kids Room Bookcase Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The children's bedroom and play area.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
Kid's room
Girls Bedroom
Bickford Park - Kids Room
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains