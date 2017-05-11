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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Bookcase Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Kid's room
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box