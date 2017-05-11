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All Photos/kids/furniture : bookcase/floors : carpet

Kids Room Bookcase Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Girls Bedroom