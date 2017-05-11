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All Photos/kids/furniture : bench/furniture : storage

Kids Room Bench Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Nursery
Kids playroom with Charlie Harper wallpaper.