Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : bench/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Bench Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook