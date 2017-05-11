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All Photos/kids/furniture : bench/floors : dark hardwood

Kids Room Bench Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook