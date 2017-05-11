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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/room type : bedroom

Kids Room Bed Bedroom Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
To access a secret play area in the 2 Bar House by Feldman Architecture, children clamber up climbing holds purchased from a local sporting goods store.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
In the second bedroom, an IKEA bed and West Elm rug bring a sense of playfulness, complemented by a pendant light from Muuto.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
The playroom, located in the original house, looks into the courtyard.
The interior is painted Sherwin-Williams Extra White.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Zuri and Mateo share reading time on the bottom bunk in Zuri’s bedroom.
The Nesting White and Natural Play Table and Chairs Set is from Crate&Kids.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
“With the moon light of Zoë Rumeau, the flying swans of Sew Haert Felt England and the old pink color on the wall, the room gives the feeling of the golden hour,” says Eva of Kiki’s room. “I really love the atmosphere in her room.”
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
Amelia's room
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The nursery.
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
The bunk room is L-shaped and has two single beds. Each bed has an exterior window, as well as an interior window that looks into the house. "So, at night we can all say, ‘Goodnight,’" explains Dignard.
The mural was chosen so as to age with the child as they mature. The original doors were kept and updated with new hardware.
The lion décor is a playful reference to the child’s name.
The fireplace was relocated to this bedroom so as to preserve it and make it a feature.
Isla's bedroom is outfitted with a metal sconce, a white-painted shelf that serves as a bedside table, and a queen-size bed, where the family likes to read together.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
When their son was an infant, Whitney and her husband Adam converted the bedroom closet into a stylish nursery. "We removed select built-in features, such as a shoe rack, and painted the wood white in order to make the space more flexible and cheerful," she says. "Our son now sleeps on our built-in couch thanks to a simple bumper pillow and a set of dedicated sheets, and the closet is once again where we keep all of our clothing as a family."
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
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