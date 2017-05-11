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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/gender : boy

Kids Room Bed Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
The new structure contains bedrooms for the couple and their sons Elijah and Isaiah.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
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“There are floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room,” says Kaja Taft of her prefab home in Portland. “Light was a big part of why we loved this design.” With so much light comes the need to block it out at times, especially in the children’s rooms. Though the couple invested in solar shades and blackout curtains by Mari Design, “They still get up at 5:30,” Kaja says with a laugh. As in all the bedrooms, the carpet tiles are from Flor.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains