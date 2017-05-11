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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Bed Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
A look at the third bedroom.
A child's bedroom.
In total, there are four bedrooms in the home.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Kids Bedroom
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
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Girls Bedroom
Sophisticated Play
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.