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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/furniture : desk

Kids Room Bed Desk Design Photos and Ideas

"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
The office, which is also Lily’s room, features a Babyletto crib and a Smileywalls wall decal applied atop Normandy paint from Benjamin Moore.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains