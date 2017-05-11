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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/floors : linoleum

Kids Room Bed Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
A look at the third bedroom.