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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Bed Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
The Nesting White and Natural Play Table and Chairs Set is from Crate&Kids.
The bunk room is L-shaped and has two single beds. Each bed has an exterior window, as well as an interior window that looks into the house. "So, at night we can all say, ‘Goodnight,’" explains Dignard.
The fireplace was relocated to this bedroom so as to preserve it and make it a feature.
Isla's bedroom is outfitted with a metal sconce, a white-painted shelf that serves as a bedside table, and a queen-size bed, where the family likes to read together.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The house has three bedrooms, with two for Edwards Anker’s children. Each has a mezzanine space with ladder access, so they have a place to retreat with friends.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.
Upstairs, the gables of the sawtooth roof house individual bedrooms: two for children, and a larger master suite.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kids Bedroom
The new structure contains bedrooms for the couple and their sons Elijah and Isaiah.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
With Smart Mode, the Airmega will turn itself on as needed, and it’s Eco-Friendly Mode automatically shuts it off after 10 minutes of use. Airmega 400 and 400S units will also automatically switch into to Sleep Mode after sensing that the lights have been dimmed. Airmega 300 and 300S models can be manually switched to Sleep Mode.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
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