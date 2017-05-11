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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/floors : carpet

Kids Room Bed Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The nursery.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
A child's bedroom.
Sienna's room has a clear elephant motif throughout.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
The loft where the children sleep.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Olivia's bedroom.
Kid's Room
Girls Bedroom
“There are floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room,” says Kaja Taft of her prefab home in Portland. “Light was a big part of why we loved this design.” With so much light comes the need to block it out at times, especially in the children’s rooms. Though the couple invested in solar shades and blackout curtains by Mari Design, “They still get up at 5:30,” Kaja says with a laugh. As in all the bedrooms, the carpet tiles are from Flor.
Sophisticated Play
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.
Kid's Room