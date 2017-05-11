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All Photos/kids/furniture : bed/age : pre teen

Kids Room Bed Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
To access a secret play area in the 2 Bar House by Feldman Architecture, children clamber up climbing holds purchased from a local sporting goods store.
The interior is painted Sherwin-Williams Extra White.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
“With the moon light of Zoë Rumeau, the flying swans of Sew Haert Felt England and the old pink color on the wall, the room gives the feeling of the golden hour,” says Eva of Kiki’s room. “I really love the atmosphere in her room.”
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
Amelia's room
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
The third bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
The project took four months to complete and has improved life in the loft for everyone. "It's amazing how an organized and decluttered house feels," says Knayzeh.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
2nd bedroom
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Lucas and Noah's bedroom holds a set of bunk beds by Urbangreen.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
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