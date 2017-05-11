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All Photos/kids/floors : vinyl/gender : boy

Kids Room Vinyl Floors Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.