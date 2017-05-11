All Photos/kids/floors : rug/gender : girl

Kids Room Rug Floors Girl Gender Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
The children's bedroom.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
In 8-year-old Olivia's room, minimalist bookshelves and a comfy hideaway make for the perfect retreat.
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.
