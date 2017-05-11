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All Photos/kids/floors : rug/gender : boy

Kids Room Rug Floors Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.