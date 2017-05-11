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All Photos/kids/floors : rug/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Rug Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's bedroom.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.