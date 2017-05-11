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All Photos/kids/floors : rug/furniture : bench

Kids Room Rug Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
On the second floor, the sliding door to one of the kids’ bedrooms lies flush with a cork-wrapped wall. In the bedroom, a colorful custom Maharam window shade rests above a window seat with a Kvadrat cushion.