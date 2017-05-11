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All Photos/kids/floors : rug/furniture : bed

Kids Room Rug Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
Amelia's room
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
The third bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
A child's bedroom.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
Sienna's room has a clear elephant motif throughout.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
Oh My Wall from Paris Wallpaper was fitted on wardrobe doors in one of the children's rooms.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kids Bedroom
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
With Smart Mode, the Airmega will turn itself on as needed, and it’s Eco-Friendly Mode automatically shuts it off after 10 minutes of use. Airmega 400 and 400S units will also automatically switch into to Sleep Mode after sensing that the lights have been dimmed. Airmega 300 and 300S models can be manually switched to Sleep Mode.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.