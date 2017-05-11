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All Photos/kids/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : storage

Kids Room Porcelain Tile Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.