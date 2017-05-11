Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/floors : painted wood/furniture : shelves

Kids Room Painted Wood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Even the children’s rooms, though peppered with colorful details, retain the stark white walls and minimal feel of the rest of the Egelunds’ home. The wooden bed is by Juno, the doll bed are by Flos Lampadina, and the shelves are Vipp.