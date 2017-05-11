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All Photos/kids/floors : medium hardwood/room type : bedroom

Kids Room Medium Hardwood Floors Bedroom Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
Zuri and Mateo share reading time on the bottom bunk in Zuri’s bedroom.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
The third bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
One of the children's rooms.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
A study area is located near a window.
A child's sleeping area has curtains for privacy.
The aluminum window frames are by Windows by Design.
Wylie’s bedroom features a rug from the Land of Nod and a sign from a local shop. “I put the shelves up myself on my seventh attempt,” Lena says. “If I move them, I guarantee you’ll see nineteen holes.”
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
Warm wood floors carry over from inside to the atrium.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.
Oh My Wall from Paris Wallpaper was fitted on wardrobe doors in one of the children's rooms.
Two bright bedrooms are generously sized.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
2nd bedroom
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
This 700-square-foot apartment in New York City—which comfortably accommodates a family-of-four—has smart multifunctional solutions like a desk that becomes a kid’s bed.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Lucas and Noah's bedroom holds a set of bunk beds by Urbangreen.
Kid's room
Nursery
Opposite the master bedroom on the top floor lies the sunny kids’ bedroom. A double-sided wardrobe provides storage, and functionally divides two separate sleeping areas. Further storage is placed along the window wall that faces the backyard.
On the second floor, the sliding door to one of the kids’ bedrooms lies flush with a cork-wrapped wall. In the bedroom, a colorful custom Maharam window shade rests above a window seat with a Kvadrat cushion.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
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