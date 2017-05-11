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All Photos/kids/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : lamps

Kids Room Medium Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

One of the children's rooms.
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.