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All Photos/kids/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : chair

Kids Room Medium Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
This is a wonderful time for children to pursue passion projects.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
One of the children's rooms.
A study area is located near a window.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
The desk is actually a shelf by Alvar Aalto for Artek installed upside down; the Stool 60 is also by Aalto. Above the desk is a 1970s illustration by Jean-Michel Folon.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
the kids room
Kid's room
TJ and Jay’s daughter, Chloe, colors at an Ameriwood Home table from AllModern. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Nursery
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Bunk Room