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All Photos/kids/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Medium Hardwood Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
One of the children's rooms.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Nursery
Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond
Bunk Room