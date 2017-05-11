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All Photos/kids/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bed

Kids Room Medium Hardwood Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
Zuri and Mateo share reading time on the bottom bunk in Zuri’s bedroom.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The third bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
One of the children's rooms.
Warm wood floors carry over from inside to the atrium.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
Oh My Wall from Paris Wallpaper was fitted on wardrobe doors in one of the children's rooms.
Two bright bedrooms are generously sized.
2nd bedroom
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
This 700-square-foot apartment in New York City—which comfortably accommodates a family-of-four—has smart multifunctional solutions like a desk that becomes a kid’s bed.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Lucas and Noah's bedroom holds a set of bunk beds by Urbangreen.
Kid's room
Nursery
Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Bunk Room
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.
The kids room is outfitted with built-in bunk beds.