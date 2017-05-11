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All Photos/kids/floors : light hardwood/room type : living room

Kids Room Light Hardwood Floors Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.