Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/floors : light hardwood/gender : neutral

Kids Room Light Hardwood Floors Neutral Gender Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
A thin wall of glass divides the entrance from a recreation area in one corner of the main floor.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
An airy, sun-drenched playroom.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kids Bedroom
With Smart Mode, the Airmega will turn itself on as needed, and it’s Eco-Friendly Mode automatically shuts it off after 10 minutes of use. Airmega 400 and 400S units will also automatically switch into to Sleep Mode after sensing that the lights have been dimmed. Airmega 300 and 300S models can be manually switched to Sleep Mode.
Kids playroom
The second floor houses the children’s bedrooms and a sunny playroom. The wood floors throughout are prefinished distressed white oak. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Play area
Kids Room
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.