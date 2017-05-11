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All Photos/kids/floors : light hardwood/gender : boy

Kids Room Light Hardwood Floors Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kidroom
The new structure contains bedrooms for the couple and their sons Elijah and Isaiah.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Lawrence, seven, shows off his toy collection on a vintage Cado wall unit in his bedroom,
Kidroom
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Kids Room
1/2 basketball court Architect: James Dixon, Railings: Keuka Studios, inc