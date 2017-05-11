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All Photos/kids/floors : light hardwood/furniture : rockers

Kids Room Light Hardwood Floors Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.