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All Photos/kids/floors : light hardwood/furniture : lamps

Kids Room Light Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
A cozy hang-out space in a second-floor bedroom in the stables is created by a mezzanine floor.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.