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All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/room type : playroom

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Panton chairs from Vitra adorn the guest bedroom and office.