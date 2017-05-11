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All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : storage

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Bickford Park - Kids Room